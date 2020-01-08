In brief: The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock was designed by co-founder and renowned designer Yves Béhar and is offered in silver and matte black finishes. The company said the new lock now supports softer surface transitions with rounder edges and refined, textured ridges that become apparent when the lock is rotated manually.

August at CES on Wednesday introduced its fourth generation retrofit smart lock. The new August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is 45 percent smaller in volume and 20 percent slimmer than its predecessor, the August Smart Lock Pro, making it an ideal companion for a much wide range of décor.

August eliminated the need to pair its lock with an external hub by integrating the Wi-Fi smarts directly into the lock itself. This means that all you need to do is pair it with the August App from your preferred App Store to monitor and manage the lock from virtually anywhere in the world.

The August logo is now even used to help visually identify if the lock is engaged or not.

August said the lock is powered by a pair of CR123 batteries which should last about as long as the four AA batteries in the Smart Lock Pro.

Look for the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock to launch later this year. No solid word yet on pricing, however, although it’s rumored to be in the same ballpark as the Smart Lock Pro (sub $249).