Through the looking glass: Sensible Soccer is one of those rare sports video games like Baseball, NBA Jam and NHL 94 that’s just flat out fun to play regardless of its technical limitations. And now, it’s getting a fresh coat of paint.

The Sensible World of Soccer 2020 mod adds updated rosters, new team names, modern colors and customizable commentary to the already fantastic footballer. Best yet, you can scale the graphics all the way up to 4K quality – all without impacting the original gameplay mechanics.

Just imagine how many more classics could be enjoyed by a younger generation if developers were willing to implement meaningful visual tweaks like these in remasters without totally destroying a game’s core look and feel. Just slap a fresh coat of paint on Super Mario 64 or The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and I’d gladly play through those titles again.

Those interested in giving Sensible World of Soccer a shot can grab a retail copy over on GOG.com. You can pick up the mod for your platform of choice by clicking here.

What other games can you think of that could use some sprucing up with modern visuals? Perhaps GoldenEye 007? Maybe the original Need for Speed? Road Rash? Feel free to share in the comments section below!