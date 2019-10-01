Something to look forward to: For gamers of a certain age, GoldenEye 007 on the Nintendo 64 holds a special place in the heart. While we already have a multiplayer-only fan remake of the beloved FPS, we’re still waiting to play an updated version of the solo campaign. Thankfully, it’s on the way and looking great.

Developed on the Unreal Engine, the remake is called GoldenEye 25 because its scheduled release date—August 2022—will be the 25th anniversary of Rare’s original.

Back in 2016, another fan remake that updated the game’s multiplayer mode was released: GoldenEye: Source. Both developers of GoldenEye 25, which will also be free, are former or active devs on that older project.

GoldenEye 25 will come with a slew of improvements compared to the original, including the textures, lighting, and character models. But certain element such as the map layouts and enemy placements will remain the same. “All assets will be created from scratch,” reads the game’s indiedb page.

As is the case with all unofficial fan remakes, there’s the risk of a cease and desist order. But the devs note that GoldenEye: Source has existed for many years without being shut down, and the upcoming game won’t copy the original’s music.

In addition to it being the 25th anniversary, that far-off 2022 release date is simply due to the amount of work the two-person team is facing. But judging from the newly released video showing off the Silo level, it’ll be worth the wait.