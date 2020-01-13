What just happened? With its toxicity, swatting, and doxing, online gaming often has a bad reputation, but there are good stories to come from the community. One of these involves a gamer in Texas that saved a teammate in the UK who was having a seizure.

On January 2, 17-year-old Aiden Jackson, who lives in the UK town of Widnes, was talking to 20-year-old Dia Lathora over the internet. They were having a conversation when he suddenly stopped talking. As he failed to respond to her, Lathora suspected he had become ill.

“When he didn’t respond I instantly started to look up the emergency number for the EU,” Lathora told the Liverpool Echo. She couldn’t find the number, so called a non-emergency alternative, giving Jackson’s address to the authorities.

When police and paramedics arrived at his house, Jackson’s parents were downstairs watching TV, unaware of what was going on. Police informed them of the call from America, warning that their son was unwell. He was found upstairs having a seizure.

“Next thing I knew, I was waking up with police and my parents in my room, saying that I’d just had a seizure,” Jackson told Sky News.

Jackson, who has ADHD and Asperger's, previously suffered a seizure in May 2019. He was rushed to the local hospital where he was stabilized.

"We are extremely thankful for what Dia did and shocked that we could be downstairs and not know anything was happening," Ms Jackson said.

"Dia had our address but didn't have any contact numbers, so it was amazing she managed to get help from so far away. I've spoken to her and expressed our thanks - she's just glad she could help."