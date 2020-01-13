In a nutshell: The bad news? The map isn’t publicly available yet although we are told it is coming soon (by the end of January). Hopefully, it’ll make it out and have some time to propagate before any legal actions from Pottermore or Warner Bros. come to fruition.

Minecraft is arguably the most impressive sandbox of the modern era and thanks to the ingenuity of the modding community, it’s a gift that just keeps on giving more than a decade in.

A small group of students have banned together to craft an in-game Harry Potter-themed RPG map that looks to have enough substance to quality as a standalone experience. And that could spell trouble for the aspiring project should lawyers take action on copyright grounds.

For now, however, the Minecraft School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is a sprawling experience affording quests that can be played solo or with friends. Solve puzzles, scavenge for supplies, trade goods in Diagon Alley or just explore Hogwarts and its grounds to see what the map has to offer... it's all waiting.

The small team behind the map, called The Floo Network, has collectively been working on the mod for around seven years. They have created a Patreon page for those interested in backing the project. There’s also a Discord channel you can join to get in on the discussion.