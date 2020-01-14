Recap: Developer Crystal Dynamics on Tuesday announced that the Avengers game it is working on will need a bit more time to assemble. For those keeping track, it was originally slated to launch on May 15.

In a brief news release, Scot Amos and Ron Rosenberg, co-heads of Crystal Dynamics, said their ambition has always been to deliver the ultimate Avengers gaming experience. In order to realize that goal, the duo said they have had to make the difficult decision to delay the game’s launch until September 4, 2020.

Amos and Rosenberg said they will use the extra time to focus on polishing the game to the high standards that fans expect and deserve. They apologized for the delay but added that they are confident it’ll be worth the wait.

Marvel and publisher Square Enix first teased their new Avengers game in early 2017. Fans had high hopes for the title although once we got our first glimpse of the game at E3 2019, it was clear that something was “off.” As Polygon put it, many of the character designs simply felt “generic.” For a franchise with as much momentum as the Avengers has, the whole thing just kinda came off as lukewarm feeling.

In a bit of related news, Square Enix on Tuesday also announced that its Final Fantasy VII remake will miss its planned March 3, 2020, launch date. The game is now scheduled to arrive roughly a month later on April 10.