Why it matters: Glorious PC Gaming Race, the fantastically named accessory manufacturer, has made its well-priced Glorious Model D mouse available. Featuring a honeycomb design, the mouse is incredibly light, weighing just 68 grams, while remaining ultra-durable, according to the company.

We’ve already seen accessories such as the Glorious Modular Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and Glorious Model O mouse from the company. Like the latter product, the Model D has an outer shell covered in holes to reduce weight. GPCGR says it “is designed with comfort, speed and control in mind.” The standard mouse weighs in at 0.15 pounds (68 grams), while the glossy model is 0.03 ounces (1 gram) heavier.

The Model D comes with a thinner, lighter, and more flexible cord, which is supposed to give the mouse an almost wireless feel. It also features the company’s G-Skates feet, which glide over a mouse mat “like blades on ice.” Buyers can even specify whether they want larger or smaller skates with their Model D.

Other features include those found on most higher-end mice: high-durability Omron switches, a clickable scroll wheel, a DPI switcher with an indicator that can be set to any value and color, and a Pixart 3360 sensor that tracks up to 12,000 DPI, offers a 1,000Hz polling rate and less than 0.7mm lift-off distance. There are also plenty of lights to keep RGB fans happy.

The Model D is available in black or white with soft & matte or bright & reflective finishes. It’s also reasonably priced, with the Matte models costing $49.99 and the Glossy versions going for $59.99.