What just happened? Deep Silver and 4A Games have announced a Switch port of their popular Metro series, specifically the Redux versions of Metro 2033 and Last Light. The two-part remake is now available for pre-order and releases on Nintendo's platform on February 28, 2020.

Fans of Artyom's adventures in the tunnels of post-apocalyptic Russia are most likely done and dusted with the Metro trilogy, but a revisit to the first two installments might be in order for when they arrive on Nintendo's console next month.

Metro Redux originally came out in 2014, featuring enhanced graphics and gameplay for Metro 2033 and Last Light. Both remakes were found to be visually impressive and demanding at the time, so it will be interesting to see the optimizations done by 4A Games for the Switch's rather modest hardware.

For players looking to experience Metro Redux on the Switch, the developer touts these key features:

Immerse yourself in the Moscow Metro – witness one of the most atmospheric worlds in gaming brought to life on Nintendo Switch.

Brave the horrors of the Russian apocalypse – equip your gasmask and an arsenal of hand-made weaponry as you face the threat of deadly mutants, human foes, and the terrifying environment itself.

Two campaigns, and all DLC included – Metro Redux includes two complete campaigns that combine to create one epic solo adventure, plus a further 10 hours of bonus content. Two unique Play Styles and Ranger Mode add hours more replayability!

Two unique Play Styles : ‘Spartan’ and ‘Survival’ – approach the campaign as a slow burn Survival Horror , or tackle it with the combat skills of a Spartan Ranger in these two unique modes.

The Redux collection is available for digital pre-order on Nintendo's eShop for $60 (individual titles come in at $25 each), which seems a tad expensive for six-year-old games.

There's also a physical edition, at participating retailers, that comes with "The Ranger Cache" for pre-ordering players and ships with both games on a single 16GB cartridge. Additional goodies include a set of pin badges, a game case sleeve, a double-sided alternate artwork inlay, four double-sided art cards, and an A2 size double-sided poster.

It will be interesting to see if 4A Games ever decides to port its latest Metro Exodus on the Switch. Given the game's relative recency, it could eventually arrive on Nintendo's rumored 4K-capable Switch Pro.