Through the looking glass: The Nintendo Switch has been a resounding success for the Japanese firm since its launch in 2017, but with the next-gen consoles arriving this holiday season, the hybrid machine’s hardware limitations are becoming more glaring. That could change, however, thanks to a 4K-capable Switch Pro, which one analyst is convinced will launch this year.

In its roundup of analysts’ predictions for 2020, Gameindustry.biz spoke to Dr. Serkan Toto from Kantan Games. He says “There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Nintendo will launch a "Switch Pro" in 2020, my guess is at $399.”

Toto believes that a Switch Pro will support 4K resolutions, come with bigger cartridges, and feature more powerful components. He also thinks it will launch just after the summer holidays, thereby beating the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X to market. Additionally, we’ll see a “first-party, system-seller game” arrive alongside the Pro.

Toto had predicted that both the Nintendo Switch Lite and Switch Pro would arrive in 2019, so he was half right. The analyst adds that the relationship between Microsoft and Nintendo will continue, with more of the Windows-maker’s games arriving on the latter’s consoles. He also thinks that Nintendo will release a massive hit game on the mobile platform that comes from another of the company’s franchises, such as Zelda.

No other analysts mentioned a Switch Pro, and Nintendo has been quiet about any new version of its console, so 2020 might not be the year we see a more powerful machine—though Toto seems convinced.

If you or someone you know is buying a Switch, make sure to avoid the Nanica Smitch, a terrible rip-off designed to look like Nintendo’s device.