In context: We all know court cases can take a while to resolve, but some last considerably longer than others. Indeed, gaming giant Nintendo has been fighting one legal battle that began way back in 2013. Now, almost seven years later, that fight has come to an end.

Nintendo today announced that a Dallas federal court has ruled in its favor regarding a 2013 patent dispute filed by iLife Technologies Inc. The court says the patents asserted against Nintendo's technology, the Wii Remote in particular, are "not valid," and thus cannot be used to sue for damages or other forms of patent infringement-related compensation.

According to Nintendo, iLife was "inpermissibly" attempting to use its early motion sensor patents to cover a broad range of devices. iLife initially seemed to have the advantage in its suit -- a jury awarded the company a $10.1 million verdict, but recently, that ruling was overturned.

Frankly, we're not sure that such a small sum would have made much of a dent in Nintendo's bottom line. The gaming behemoth is worth billions of dollars nowadays, so $10 million probably would have been little more than a drop in the bucket. Further, it's possible that Nintendo's legal fees related to this case already came close to the $10 million mark -- skilled corporate lawyers are expensive, and 7 years is a long time to pay for that tier of legal help.

Regardless, Nintendo is obviously pleased with this ruling. "Nintendo has a long history of developing new and unique products, and we are pleased that, after many years of litigation, the court agreed with Nintendo," Nintendo of America Deputy General Counsel Ajay Singh said in a statement. "We will continue to vigorously defend our products against companies seeking to profit off of technology they did not invent."

Image credit: Shutterstock (2)