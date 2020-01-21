Bottom line: Odds are, most serious fans already own most of these games but on the off chance that you’re missing an expansion pack, now is your chance to give it a whirl. And if you’re brand new to the Half-Life franchise, this is the perfect opportunity to see what all the fuss is about.

Half-Life: Alyx was one of the best surprises of late 2019. Announced in mid-November, the VR exclusive that takes place before the events of Half-Life 2 is set to drop in just a couple of months. To celebrate the occasion, Valve is making the entire Half-Life collection free to play through Steam.

Announced just moments ago, the free games include Half-Life, Half Life 2, Half-Life 2: Episode One and Half-Life 2: Episode Two as well as extras like Half-Life: Opposing Force, Half-Life: Blue Shift and Half-Life: Source.

Valve’s post said the games will be free to play from now until the day that Half-Life: Alyx launches which is sometime in March. The team said they believe that the best way to enjoy the new game is to play through the old ones, especially Half-Life 2 and the episodes, hence their availability.