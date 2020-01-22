In brief: Stadia hasn't quite taken the gaming industry by storm, but Google isn't giving up on its latest project just yet. Last Friday, we reported on the tech behemoth's decision to partner up with home internet service provider BT to bundle Stadia into some of the latter's service plans. Now, Google has reached a similar agreement with Verizon.

Starting on January 29, new Verizon Fios Gigabit subscribers will get a free Stadia Premiere Edition unit to enjoy. The Premiere Edition ships with a Stadia controller, three months of Stadia Pro, and a free Google Chromecast Ultra.

If you're interested in the concept of cloud gaming and were already planning to hop on board the Fios train, that's far from a terrible deal. Granted, Stadia isn't the most compelling gaming platform on the market thanks to its extremely-limited, 42-game-strong content library, but that could change soon. According to Google, Stadia's library will expand by over 120 games this year, plus 10 new Stadia Pro-exclusive titles.

At any rate, if this announcement does entice you, Verizon's Fios Gigabit plan will run you $79.99 per month, not counting any applicable taxes. In addition to the Stadia perks mentioned above, this plan will give you access to a router at no additional cost, a $100 prepaid Visa card (if you stay subscribed for around two months), and a free 12-month subscription to Disney+.

The Gigabit plan promises upload and download speeds of "up to" 940Mbps and 880Mbps, respectively. Whether or not you'll be able to maintain those speeds on a day-to-day basis is another story -- ISPs, Verizon included, aren't exactly known for the reliability of their claims. However, it is a big step up from the maximum of 300Mbps offered in the UK by BT for its Stadia/internet bundle we reported on last week.