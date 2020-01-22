Why it matters: Are you after a brand-new iPhone but don’t want to pay the high prices? A low-cost Apple handset could be here soon. According to a new report, the company is expected to put the iPhone SE 2, which could be called the iPhone 9, into mass production as soon as next month.

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the plan, writes that production of the iPhone will be split between Foxconn, Pegatron, and Winstron, and the firm will officially unveil the device “as early as March.”

Earlier this month, we heard that Apple was finally preparing a successor to its popular iPhone SE. Rather than using the iPhone SE 2 name, it could be called the iPhone 9— Cupertino jumped from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone X, so the 9 moniker hasn’t been taken.

Bloomberg writes that the new iPhone will look very similar to the iPhone 8, with its top and bottom bezels, 4.7-inch LCD, and single rear camera, but it will feature the same A13 processor found in the iPhone 11. It will have Touch ID, rather than Face ID facial recognition.

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 could have a starting price of just $399, which is even cheaper than the $449 iPhone 8 (64GB) Apple sells. Expect the latter device to be discontinued once the new handset arrives.

It’s also been rumored that Apple will release a second, larger iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9. This “Plus” model is supposed to arrive several months after the standard version, either at the same time as the iPhone 12 lineup or in 2021.