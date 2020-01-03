Something to look forward to: Apple could launch more handsets than usual this year—up to six, including two new models that replace the iPhone SE. According to a new report, these devices may skip the obvious “iPhone SE 2” name and be called the iPhone 9.

The report comes from Digitimes, which writes that “Apple is likely to launch as many as six iPhone devices in 2020 – four OLED models and two LCD ones, according to sources at Taiwan’s handset supply chain.”

It’s worth noting that the only specific evidence in the report is a claim that Chipbond Technology, which makes display driver chips for LCD screens, has received orders for two different LCD devices, so take this with a grain of salt.

If there really is a larger version of the iPhone SE 2, it’s said to have a 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch screen. The device is also supposed to arrive several months after the ‘standard’ version, possibly launching at the same time as the iPhone 12 lineup. Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said, however, that an “iPhone SE 2 Plus” is being prepared for 2021, so we could be waiting longer for the larger model.

While the iPhone SE 2 and SE 2 Plus/Pro might seem like the names Apple would choose, the devices could be named the iPhone 9 and iPhone 9 Plus/Pro. Cupertino jumped from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone X, so the 9 moniker hasn’t been taken.

As for what to expect in the new handsets, they’re said to look similar to the iPhone 8/8 Plus and come with internals comparable to the iPhone 11, which sounds quite compelling