In a nutshell: Last year, Blizzard got itself embroiled in a controversy when it suspended several players and broadcasters for showing support to the Hong Kong protesters during sanctioned broadcasts. With the dust just beginning to settle, the player who sparked the whole uproar is sharing his thoughts on what happened for the first time. He says he'd do it all again.

In an interview with People Make Games on Thursday, suspended Hearthstone player Ng "Blitzchung" Wai Chung said he has no regrets for standing up for the Hong Kong protesters and would not change a thing.

"If I had a chance to go back, I would still do it," the ousted player said. "Because it's a must-do thing. I have to do it."

While he feels like Blizzard "kind of" took appropriate action with him, he said that the suspension of the two commentators during his moment of protest was not fair.

He would like to see the broadcasters reinstated.

In an interview after the Asia-Pacific Grandmasters tournament last October, Blitzchung wore a mask similar to the Hong Kong protesters and shouted in Mandarin, "Liberate Hong Kong! Revolution of our age!" For this, he was stripped of his event winnings and suspended from playing Hearthstone professionally for a year. The two casters from Taiwan conducting the interview were also suspended.

After backlash from the community and from within the company itself, Blizzard gave the prize money back and reduced Chung's suspension to six months. When asked if he would like to receive an apology from Blizzard, Blitzchung said it was not necessary.

"No. I mean I don't need that kind of stuff," he said, chuckling. "Just, you know, actions speak louder than words."

During his suspension, which ends in April, Blitzchung has taken time off from school as well. Because of the press attention he has received, he has become somewhat famous in China, which is not necessarily a good thing. The Communist regime is well-known for silencing dissenters.

"That thing being so public, that's part of where my pressure comes from," the pro-gamer said. "Like not only being under the spotlight but like when you're more well-known, you're more dangerous."

He remains optimistic about Hong Kong's future. He says he has hope when he sees "how many people are out there trying to protest."