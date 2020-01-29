What just happened? After reporting a record-setting quarter, Apple has released software updates for its devices today, with several fixes and improvements in iOS/iPadOS 13.3.1 for the iPhone/iPad, alongside minor updates to other operating systems, including macOS Catalina, tvOS and watchOS. The company also issued a security update for older devices running iOS 12.

Apple landed in hot waters last month when its U1 ultra-wideband chip on newer iPhones was found to be tracking users' location despite related services being entirely disabled in settings. The latest iOS update adds a new toggle that lets users disable location tracking of the U1 chip.

The complete list of bug fixes and improvements under iOS 13.3.1 are below:

Fixes an issue in Communication Limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time passcode

Adds a setting to control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip

Addresses an issue that could cause a momentary delay before editing a Deep Fusion photo taken on iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro

Resolves an issue with Mail that could cause remote images to load even when the “Load Remote Images” setting is disabled

Fixes an issue that could cause multiple undo dialogs to appear in Mail

Addresses an issue where FaceTime could use the rear facing ultra-wide camera instead of the wide camera

Resolves an issue where push notifications could fail to be delivered over Wi-Fi

Addresses a CarPlay issue that could cause distorted sound when making phone calls in certain vehicles

Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod

iPadOS 13.3.1 update sees a similar list, albeit narrowed down to fixes for Communication Limits, Mail, push notifications delivery over Wi-Fi and the addition of Indian English Siri voices for the HomePod.

Apple's macOS Catalina jumps to version 10.15.3 and is meant to bring "stability, reliability, and security" improvements to Mac owners. The release notes mention the following tweaks:

Optimizes gamma handling of low gray levels on Pro Display XDR for SDR workflows when using macOS

Improves multi-stream video editing performance for HEVC and H.264-encoded 4K video on the MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)

Additionally, the company also pushed the watchOS 6.1.2 update, which "provides important security updates and is recommended for all users" and tvOS 13.3.1 update for the fourth- and fifth-gen Apple TV models containing bug fixes and minor improvements.

Owners of iPhones (6 and earlier), the iPad (mini 3 and earlier) as well as iPod touch sixth-gen have also received an update for iOS 12, with version 12.4.5 bringing "important security updates" recommended for all users.

The update further highlights Apple's impressive software support for older devices, a trend that would seem to continue as part of its next major iOS iteration.