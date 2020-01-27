Why it matters: Apple is expected to announce the next version of iOS and iPadOS at its annual WWDC conference in June, and that means some people are keen to know whether their devices are going to be supported for an OS upgrade. After a somewhat buggy iOS 13 release, Apple may have decided to continue supporting almost all of the devices that received the last update for at least one more major OS upgrade cycle.

According to a report from French website iPhoneSoft, many owners of older generations of iPhone and iPad can collectively breathe a sigh of relief. There's enough indication out there that Apple is going to support pretty much any device that was able to receive the last major upgrade to iOS 13.

This means that if you happen to be holding on to your iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, or iPhone SE, you'll be able to enjoy at least one more major iOS upgrade. Considering these are devices released in the 2015-2016 timeframe, it's a blessing that Android users can only dream of even on the high-end side.

The story is a bit different if you own an iPad Mini 4 or iPad Air 2, which use slower A8 and A8x processors, which apparently won't make the cut. In the case of iPod touch, you'll only get the next iOS upgrade as long as you have the latest version that launched last year.

After a relatively buggy iOS 13 release, Apple last year had to release several updates to fix glaring issues, such as the aggressive background resource management that was a little too keen on killing all apps that you left open.

The good news is that Apple is said to have changed the development process of iOS 14 to focus more on delivering a stable and ironed out upgrade as opposed to adding as many features as possible. This means that nice things like proper call verification may not be on the horizon, but at least you'll have fewer bugs to worry about when upgrading.