In brief: It's no secret that Warcraft 3: Reforged hasn't exactly been a resounding critical success for controversial game developer Blizzard Entertainment. However, the sheer extent of the game's poor reception goes far beyond a handful of low critic scores -- taking into account user opinions, Warcraft 3: Reforged is now the lowest-scoring game on Metacritic.

Given that this title has previously been held by some of the worst "modern" games ever made, like Day One: Garry's Incident, that's quite the achievement. As of writing, Warcraft 3: Reforged's Metacritic User Score is just 0.5, which the site classifies as "overwhelming dislike."

There are 21,334 negative reviews for the game on the site, and just 835 positive ones. 195, on the other hand, are neutral. The critic score is significantly higher at 61/100 (which would equate to about 6/10 on the user point scale), but that's still nothing to write home about.

So, why is Reforged being received so poorly? What, exactly, do fans hate about it? One of the primary frustrations shared by most detractors is a common one in the gaming industry: the final product is considerably different than its original pitch. There are plenty of comparison videos that showcase these differences (we'll include one above), but in short, the game is decidedly less cinematic than it seemed during its 2018 Blizzcon reveal.

There are other problems with Reforged too, of course. Blizzard's controversial policy on custom content is one example -- the company owns all the copyrights to "custom game" mods. Additionally, Reforged is missing a few key features, such as clans, automated tournaments, a competitive ladder, and even custom campaigns.

It remains to be seen whether Reforged will be able to climb back up the Metacritic rankings after a few patches have rolled out, but for now, the game's future is not looking bright. If you're still interested in snagging the game, it can be had for $30 on Blizzard's official website.