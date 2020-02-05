What just happened? Tesla has been on a roll recently, and it appears that its next project on the agenda could be a new gigafactory in Texas. Company CEO Elon Musk tweeted a poll asking his 31 million followers if building a plant in the state was a good idea.

Musk simply asked “Giga Texas?” in his tweet, which has received 181,445 votes so far. It seems people are in favor of the plan, with 79.2 percent voting “Hell Yeah,” while just 20.8 percent chose “Nope.”

Giga Texas? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2020

In addition to the original Gigafactory, aka Gigafactory 1, which is near Reno, Nevada, Tesla has Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo, New York, and giga projects in Shanghai, China, and near Berlin, Germany.

Yesterday brought news that Tesla’s stock has rallied nearly 60 percent in one week, reaching a high of $961. The surge came on the back of its positive fourth-quarter financial report and news that Panasonic’s battery venture with Tesla was profitable for the first time. Additionally, LG Chem and Chinese battery firm CATL signed deals with Tesla over the past week. The share price has given the automaker a market value above $165 billion—more than General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG combined.

Bloomberg notes that Donald Trump last month said he expected Musk to add another one of Tesla’s giant factories in the US. “He’s going to be building a very big plant in the United States,” Trump told CNBC in an interview. “He has to, because we help him, so he has to help us.”

Texas bans Tesla from selling its cars directly to consumers, and it even tried and failed to stop the company from servicing its cars in-state. It’ll be interesting to see if the Lone Star State softens its stance toward the firm should it be chosen as a new gigafactory site.