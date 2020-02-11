In brief: Sony Pictures Television Chairman Mike Hopkins is gearing up for another tour of duty on the streaming battlefield. The former Hulu CEO has accepted a job with Amazon to oversee its video entertainment business later this month.

Tony Vinciquerra, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, made the announcement during Sony’s quarterly leadership meeting according to Deadline. Sony’s Jeff Frost and Keith LeGoy will oversee matters once Hopkins departs, we’re told.

As the publication notes, Hopkins will assume responsibilities previously held by Jeff Blackburn. A top-ranking executive, Blackburn had led Amazon’s video streaming efforts for seven years before taking a year-long sabbatical last summer. No word yet on whether or not Blackburn plans to return.

In his new role, Hopkins will report directly to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. He is expected to start his tenure on February 24.

According to Nielsen’s recent Total Audience Report, Amazon’s Prime Video accounted for eight percent of the total US video streaming pie in the fourth quarter of 2019. Unsurprisingly, Netflix led the way with a 31 percent stake.

Hopkins took over as Hulu’s CEO in late 2013 and stuck around for the next four years before leaving for Sony. Given his experience in the industry, he stands to be a good fit to lead Amazon’s Prime Video division.

Masthead credit: Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images. Amazon Prime Video by pixinoo.