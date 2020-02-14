Untitled Goose Game takes GOTY at DICE awards
Control was the night's biggest winnerBy Rob Thubron
What just happened? Last night saw the 23rd annual DICE (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) Awards take place, and while the excellent Control was the biggest winner, the coveted game of the year award went to Untitled Goose Game.
The Las Vegas event, which was co-hosted by Jessica Chobot and Greg Miller, saw Control and Death Stranding nominated in eight categories. It was Remedy Entertainment’s action-adventure that came out on top, winning four awards, including Action game of the year. Hideo Kojima’s title took home the awards for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design.
Probably the biggest surprise of the night came in the Game of the Year category. It was a tough group, with Control, Death Stranding, Outer Wilds, and the brilliant Disco Elysium all competing for the prize. But it was won by Untitled Goose Game, which comes from indie developer House House.
It’s been a while since Game of the Year was won by a small studio. The last few years have seen God of War, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Overwatch, Fallout 4, and Dragon Age: Inquisition all walk away with GOTY.
Untitled Goose Game also won Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game and Outstanding Achievement in Character. Other winners include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order being awarded Adventure game of the year, and Disco Elysium taking the Outstanding Achievement in Story award.
While Control’s developers will be pleased with its four awards, it’s a long way off last year’s biggest winner; God of War won nine out of the 23 categories in 2019, including Game of the Year.
Full list of nominees and winners:
Game of the Year
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game (Winner)
Action Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control (Winner)
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Adventure Game of the Year
- Death Stranding
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Resident Evil 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Winner)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Family Game of the Year
- A Short Hike
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2 (Winner)
- Yoshi's Crafted World
Fighting Game of the Year
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11 (Winner)
- Samurai Shodown
Racing Game of the Year
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- F1 2019
- Mario Kart Tour (Winner)
- Trials Rising
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield
- The Outer Worlds (Winner)
Sports Game of the Year
- FIFA 20 (Winner)
- Madden NFL 20
- MLB the Show 19
- NBA 2k20
- NHL 20
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Winner)
- Oxygen Not Included
- Slay the Spire
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Asgard's Wrath
- Blood & Truth (Winner)
- Pistol Whip
- Stormland
- Westworld Awakening
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Asgard's Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Pistol Whip (Winner)
- The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
- Trover Saves the Universe
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- A Short Hike
- Disco Elysium
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Untitled Goose Game (Winner)
- What the Golf?
Portable Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Grindstone
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Winner)
- Sky: Children of the Light
- What the Golf?
Online Game of the Year
- Apex Legends (Winner)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Tetris 99
- Wargroove
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Baba Is You (Winner)
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Slay the Spire
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- A Short Hike
- Control (Winner)
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Days Gone
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Luigi's Mansion 3 (Winner)
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control (Winner)
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Control (Jesse Faden)
- Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)
- Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)
- Untitled Goose Game (The Goose) (Winner)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Arise: A Simple Story
- Control (Winner)
- Erica
- Golem
- Mortal Kombat 11
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Death Stranding (Winner)
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Resident Evil 2
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Control
- Disco Elysium (Winner)
- Outer Wilds
- Telling Lies
- The Outer Worlds
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding (Winner)
- Metro Exodus