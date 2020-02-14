What just happened? Last night saw the 23rd annual DICE (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) Awards take place, and while the excellent Control was the biggest winner, the coveted game of the year award went to Untitled Goose Game.

The Las Vegas event, which was co-hosted by Jessica Chobot and Greg Miller, saw Control and Death Stranding nominated in eight categories. It was Remedy Entertainment’s action-adventure that came out on top, winning four awards, including Action game of the year. Hideo Kojima’s title took home the awards for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design.

Probably the biggest surprise of the night came in the Game of the Year category. It was a tough group, with Control, Death Stranding, Outer Wilds, and the brilliant Disco Elysium all competing for the prize. But it was won by Untitled Goose Game, which comes from indie developer House House.

It’s been a while since Game of the Year was won by a small studio. The last few years have seen God of War, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Overwatch, Fallout 4, and Dragon Age: Inquisition all walk away with GOTY.

Untitled Goose Game also won Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game and Outstanding Achievement in Character. Other winners include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order being awarded Adventure game of the year, and Disco Elysium taking the Outstanding Achievement in Story award.

While Control’s developers will be pleased with its four awards, it’s a long way off last year’s biggest winner; God of War won nine out of the 23 categories in 2019, including Game of the Year.

Full list of nominees and winners:

Game of the Year

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game (Winner)

Action Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control (Winner)

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Adventure Game of the Year

Death Stranding

Luigi's Mansion 3

Resident Evil 2

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Winner)

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Family Game of the Year

A Short Hike

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2 (Winner)

Yoshi's Crafted World

Fighting Game of the Year

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11 (Winner)

Samurai Shodown

Racing Game of the Year

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

DiRT Rally 2.0

F1 2019

Mario Kart Tour (Winner)

Trials Rising

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Kingdom Hearts III

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield

The Outer Worlds (Winner)

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 20 (Winner)

Madden NFL 20

MLB the Show 19

NBA 2k20

NHL 20

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Winner)

Oxygen Not Included

Slay the Spire

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Asgard's Wrath

Blood & Truth (Winner)

Pistol Whip

Stormland

Westworld Awakening

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Asgard's Wrath

Blood & Truth

Pistol Whip (Winner)

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets

Trover Saves the Universe

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

A Short Hike

Disco Elysium

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Untitled Goose Game (Winner)

What the Golf?

Portable Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Mobile

Grindstone

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Winner)

Sky: Children of the Light

What the Golf?

Online Game of the Year

Apex Legends (Winner)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Tetris 99

Wargroove

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baba Is You (Winner)

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Slay the Spire

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

A Short Hike

Control (Winner)

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Luigi's Mansion 3 (Winner)

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control (Winner)

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Control (Jesse Faden)

Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)

Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)

Untitled Goose Game (The Goose) (Winner)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Arise: A Simple Story

Control (Winner)

Erica

Golem

Mortal Kombat 11

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Death Stranding (Winner)

Mortal Kombat 11

Resident Evil 2

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Control

Disco Elysium (Winner)

Outer Wilds

Telling Lies

The Outer Worlds

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding (Winner)

Metro Exodus