A hot potato: What will be the most popular game console over the next few years? The Xbox Series X? The PlayStation 5? The Switch? According to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, it’ll be none of these; he says gaming laptops featuring the company's graphics cards will become “the largest game console in the world.”

In Nvidia’s Q4 earnings call, Huang compared gaming laptops powered by Nvidia hardware to consoles. “Our notebook business as Colette [Nvidia’s Chief Financial Officer] mentioned earlier, has seen double-digit growth for eight consecutive quarters and this is unquestionably a new gaming category. Like it’s a new game console,” he said.

Huang obviously has a lot of faith in these PCs and believes they will become the most popular ‘game console’ around. “This is going to be the largest game console in the world I believe. And the reason for that is because there are more people with laptops than there are of any other device.”

While there’s going to be a lot of debate over whether a gaming laptop can be classified as a console, Huang has a point about the popularity of the devices. CFO Colette Kress said that retailers were stocking 125 laptop models featuring Nvidia’s graphics, up from 94 models the previous year. She added that the number of Max-Q designs had doubled.

“The fact that we’ve been able to get RTX into a thin and light notebook … is really a breakthrough. And it’s one of the reasons why we’re seeing such great success in notebook,” said Huang.

IDC reports that gaming notebooks continued to hold the largest share of the gaming device market in the second quarter of 2019 and grew 12.7 percent YoY. It’s estimated that 19.4 million gaming notebooks were shipped throughout last year, and that number is predicted to rise to 26.8 million by 2023.

Huang also talked about RTX tech and the lower price of the cheapest card—the RTX 2060, which recently had a $50 reduction. “One more thing about RTX, we finally have taken RTX down to $299. So, it’s now at the sweet spot of gaming. And so RTX is doing fantastic. The sell-through is fantastic all over the world.”