What just happened? Nvidia has returned fire at AMD. After showing their new Radeon 5600 XT graphics card demolishing the equivalently priced GTX 1660 Ti at CES, Nvidia has decided to up the ante and force the 5600 XT to compete with the RTX 2060, instead.

Nvidia isn’t officially making their board partners drop their prices but has sent emails to them and the press pointing out that their Founders Edition RTX 2060 will now be available for $299. The EVGA RTX 2060 KO, Gigabyte RTX 2060 OC, and Zotac RTX 2060 have since become available at that price, too, counting rebates and promotions.

That’s put the RTX 2060 very close to, if not quite touching, the Radeon RX 5600 XT. When it launches on Tuesday, we expect the new Radeon to become available from the $279 MSRP and up, with $280-$310 being the best value range. Above that and the 5700 becomes a little more interesting.

We’ve compared the rough price range the GPUs are selling at right this moment, and as you can see, all this has made for an extremely crowded GPU market.

If you are having questions about how the 5600 XT will stack up compared to the RTX 2060, don’t worry, our review next week will be aimed at answering them. Meanwhile, take a look at how AMD might be trying to squeeze more performance out of the 5600 XT at the last minute to combat the 2060.