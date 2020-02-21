In brief: Tesla’s futuristic Cybertruck will soon be available to drivers of any age. Hot Wheels parent company Mattel on Friday launched pre-orders for remote-controlled versions of Tesla’s Cybertruck in two sizes.

To craft the RCs, the Hot Wheels team met with Cybertruck chief designer Franz von Holzhausen. They studied the real-life Cybertruck from every angle and even made three-dimensional models of the truck’s exoskeleton to ensure that no details were glossed over. Even the interior is getting the Hot Wheels treatment.

The 1:10 scale model features all-wheel drive, “chill” and “sport” modes, functional headlights and taillights, a manually operated tonneau cover and a manually operated telescopic tailgate / loading ramp. It packs a 9.9V, 3300mAh rechargeable battery.

The best part of the whole thing, however, is the promo video. At the end, we see a Skeletor action figure throwing a ball bearing at the Cybertruck’s windows, a recreation of the failed on-stage demo from a few months back. The larger of the two even includes a “reusable cracked window vinyl sticker.” If nothing else, at least Tesla executives have a sense of humor.

A track-compatible 1:64 scale version of the iconic pickup will command just $20 while a hobby grade 1:10 scale variant is priced at $400. Both are expected to ship in December 2020.