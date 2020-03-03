One last chance: Premium retro console maker Analogue Interactive is conducting one last run of its high-end Nintendo Entertainment System / Famicom. If you’ve been kicking yourself for missing out on earlier runs, now might be the time to act.

Dubbed the Nt mini v2, the new console features an updated and “perfected” NES cartridge slot as well as a refreshed user interface. Buyers also get updated branding, new packaging and a new 8BitDo 2.4g controller bundled in.

Aesthetically, you’re looking at an aluminum anodized chassis with a gun metal finish, gold-plated I/O ports and transparent controller ports. Otherwise, it’s the same Nt mini that was previously offered.

The original Analogue Nt broke cover in mid-2014 at a staggering $499. The system uses the exact same CPU and PPU that were found in the original machine from Nintendo – the Ricoh 20A3 and Ricoh 2C02. Port selection is aplenty, with HDMI, RGB, Component, S-Video and Composite on the video side as well as analogue audio and a microphone input. Power and USB also come standard.

Still, that’s a lot to pay for a system that can readily be found second-hand for far cheaper. But the Analogue Nt is as much a work of art and a love letter to the past as it is a simple workhorse and for serious retro enthusiasts, that carries a lot of value.

Interested parties can pre-order the Nt mini Noir for $499. According to Analogue, this will be the final run for the system so you may want to get it while it lasts.