In brief: It’s hard to believe but today marks the 20th anniversary of the PlayStation 2, a console that converted millions of people into lifelong gamers. Are you one of them?

Sony released the successor to its original PlayStation in Japan on March 4, 2000, although gamers in other regions would have to wait more than seven additional months for local launches. The console boasted improved graphics, backward compatibility with original PS games and the ability to play DVDs.

For some, the PlayStation 2 doubled as their first DVD player.

Looking back at the console’s North American launch titles, there isn’t really anything that stands out as a platform-defining game. Several franchises did get their start on the console, however, including God of War, Devil May Cry and Ratchet & Clank. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas still holds the title of best- selling PS2 game ever.

What are some of your best memories or favorite games from the PS2 era?

I was a diehard console gamer up until my late teens when the PC abruptly captured all of my attention, just before the PS2 launched. As such, I don’t really have many fond memories of the console aside from the few hours logged when playing at friends’ houses.

Masthead credit: PlayStation 2 by Deni Williams