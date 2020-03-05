What is happening? Some of tech’s biggest players are looking to slow the spread of COVID-19, known by many as the coronavirus, by urging employees to work from home.

Microsoft in a public bulletin on Tuesday recommended all employees in the King County area (the region near its Redmond headquarters) to work from home if their job allows for it through March 25. Those who are pregnant, have a compromised immune system, have an underlying health condition or are over 60 should also avoid interaction in large groups or public settings, Microsoft added.

Amazon this week confirmed that one of its Seattle-area employees tested positive for the coronavirus. A spokesperson for the e-commerce giant told CNN that they are recommending that employees in Seattle and Bellevue who are able to work from home do so through the end of March.

An update on COVID-19. We're asking some employees to start working from home this week.https://t.co/RJo1KfcpCA



Working from home is not a complete solution, but it may help slow the growth of infections. https://t.co/yy3gAwFNsT — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) March 2, 2020

Brian Armstrong, co-founder and CEO of Coinbase, asked some employees to start working from home this week. He conceded that it isn’t a “complete” solution but noted that it may help slow the growth of infections.

Twitter on Monday strongly encouraged all employees globally to work from home if they are able to. Telecommuting will be mandatory from those based in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea due in part to government restrictions, the microblogging platform added.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is testing a contingency plan this week, asking roughly 10 percent of its staff to work from home. Codenamed Project Kennedy, the plan comes after the bank last week restricted non-essential international travel for all employees.

