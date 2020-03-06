The big picture: Safe rooms are a key cog in survival games. In certain titles like Left 4 Dead, entire strategies revolve around making it to the next safe space in one piece and with as many of your partners as possible (or if you are that person, running at full speed through the entire level, teammates' safety be damned).

Capcom is adding a potentially controversial twist to its next Resident Evil game by making safe rooms… well, not so safe.

As revealed in the April 2020 issue of The Official Xbox Magazine, in Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 remake, the story’s main villain – Nemesis – is apparently capable of breaking into safe rooms. You know, that one area where you can gather your wits, save your progress and most importantly, replenish your health without fear of taking damage.

Yeah, not any more.

Eliminating this safe haven changes how the game is played and kind of feels like the developer is breaking the rules. On second thought, this certainly changes things up and that’s not always a bad thing.

So I ask, what are your thoughts on this added gameplay mechanic? Is Capcom crossing the line and violating what has traditionally been a guaranteed conflict-free zone in the game or is this the kind of variety that adds just the right amount of spice to life? Let us know in the comments section below.

Capcom is scheduled to launch Resident Evil 3 on April 3, 2020.