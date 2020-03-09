What just happened? Dig into an old game for long enough and you’ll likely discover all sorts of insight into the title’s development and even some glitches that were never meant to be there. Such is the case with the original Doom as YouTuber decino recently highlighted.

As a follow-up to last year’s video about the game’s monster sprites, the Doom superfan this time around delves into the treasure trove of data used to create the game’s iconic environment. It’s surprising just how much of it was borrowed or recycled from other sources.

For example, several of the demonic decorations from the game originate from a Stephen King book about gargoyles and plenty of in-game textures came from a disc by Aris Entertainment called MediaClips.

Perhaps even more surprising is the fact that many of the game’s iconic guns were based on toys. With the pistol and shotgun, id Software found toy replicas, removed the orange safety cap on the end of the barrel and digitized them for in-game use. For other guns that don’t really exist in real life, the team modified designs from other toy guns and even got creative in a few instances – for example, the BFG graphic was made using a segment of a toy gun and mirroring it.

Lots of graphics also went unused in the main game, revealing potential plans for the first-person shooter that ultimately got scrapped such as having weapons eject shell casings. Media assets also reveal empty barrels and lots of gory graphics that didn’t make the cut. Fascinating stuff.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.