In context: For better or worse, game streaming is looking like the next frontier for the video game industry. While some streaming platforms, like Stadia, haven't seen much success, others, such as Nvidia's GeForce Now, seems to be performing better. Unfortunately for Nvidia, several companies have blocked the hardware maker from offering their games on GeForce Now, which has weakened the platform's appeal.

On the bright side, Nvidia has at least one strong ally on its side. In a tweet published on Friday, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney pledged his company's "wholehearted" support for GeForce Now, noting that it's the most developer and publisher-friendly platform out of all currently-competing streaming services.

According to Sweeney, GeForce Now does not place a tax on game revenue, and instead seems to earn its money primarily through subscription fees. However, to entice customers to sign up, it relies on widespread support from game publishers and developers.

Epic is wholeheartedly supporting NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW service with Fortnite and with Epic Games Store titles that choose to participate (including exclusives), and we’ll be improving the integration over time. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) March 7, 2020

In Epic's case, Fortnite will remain available through GeForce Now, and any Epic Games Store titles that "choose to participate" will follow suit. Sweeney says Epic hopes to "[improve] the integration" over time," but we are unsure what that might mean.

"Game companies who want to move the game industry towards a healthier state for everyone should be supporting this kind of service," Sweeney said in closing. While we're certain that some (perhaps many) of our readers would disagree that game streaming services are "healthier" for the industry, GeForce Now is indeed one of the more consumer-friendly incarnations of this technology.

Unlike Stadia, GeForce Now does not require you to re-purchase games you already own. Instead, you use your existing digital game library, and Nvidia hosts it for you.