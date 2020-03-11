Bottom line: Logitech is a bit late to the game as several other brands already have multi-device charging stations on the market. Mophie, Belkin and Scosche, for example, even have their products on offer in Apple’s online store. Logitech’s name recognition and reputation, however, could give it a leg up on the competition among buyers that haven’t yet made the leap to wireless charging.

Apple missed a pretty big opportunity when it canceled its AirPower charging station. This left the door wide open for third-party accessory makers to craft their own alternatives and that’s exactly what has happened over the past year.

The latest multi-device charging station to come down the pipe arrives courtesy of Logitech in the form of a new 3-in-1 wireless charging dock capable of charging your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch simultaneously. Unlike Apple’s proposed solution, Logitech’s offering has a designated spot for each device in your stable – the watch hangs on an arm, the phone sits up in a cradle and the AirPods lay flat beside it.

Logitech said the dock was fine-tuned for iPhones to supply up to 7.5W of fast-charging power but is also compatible with non-Apple, Qi-enabled devices from companies like Samsung, Google and LG, among others.

The Logitech Powered 3-in-1 Dock is “coming soon” at an MSRP of $129.99. It’ll be offered in your choice of graphite or white color schemes.