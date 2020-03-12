Facepalm: If you can’t trust the brother of the world’s most famous deceased cocaine kingpin, who can you trust? It turns out that the Escobar Fold 2—a foldable device from a company owned by Pablo’s brother, Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria—isn’t just quite similar to the Galaxy Fold, it is the Galaxy Fold, albeit covered in gold stickers. And if you order one, don't be surprised if it never turns up.

Back in December, it was reported that Escobar Inc. was launching a $349 foldable phone called the Escobar 1 that was obviously a rebranded Royole FlexPai. The successor, the Escobar 2, is another rebrand, this time of the Galaxy Fold. As shown by YouTube tech reviewer Marques ‘MKBHD’ Brownlee, little effort went into hiding the fact it's one of Samsung’s devices.

At around the 6:50 mark In Brownlee’s video, he uses a box cutter to scrape off the gold stickers on the Escobar 2, revealing the Samsung logo underneath—not that we needed any more evidence, considering it uses One UI and the same design as the Galaxy Fold.

According to another YouTube channel, Mrwhosetheboss, Escobar Inc. CEO Olof Gustafsson said the company bought Galaxy Folds that failed Samsung’s quality control standards, were returned units, and were classed as overstock by retailers who overestimated how many would sell.

To sell the Fold 1 at $350 and the Fold 2 at $400 when the Royole Felxpai starts at $1,490 and the Galaxy Fold is $1,980, Escobar Inc. saves money by shipping just the phone and charging cable in the box, nothing else. But it’s speculated that it’s able to operate at such a loss by simply not sending out the majority of the phones. Many people have complained they haven’t received their Fold 1 months after placing an order, and while they have been told they’ll be upgraded to the Fold 2 for free, that promise sounds dubious. As noted by Brownlee, the company is likely sending devices to tech journalists like him for promotion purposes, while ignoring actual customers' orders.