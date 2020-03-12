Something to look forward to: For many people, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt remains one of the greatest games of all time, so another entry in the universe is inevitable. Now, CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński has confirmed that full production on a new title will begin “immediately” after Cyberpunk 2077 arrives in September.

Speaking in an interview with Eurogamer’s Polish language site, Kiciński said that a “relatively clear concept” had already been pinned down for the next Witcher game.

“We have already worked on another single player game. We have created a relatively clear concept that is waiting for further development. This is already beginning to happen, although we do not want to spend time at the moment,” he said.

While many might be expecting a Witcher 4 game, Kiciński confirmed it won’t go by that name. The next entry, which is “embedded” in the Witcher universe, isn’t a direct sequel to The Wild Hunt, so Geralt of Rivia might not be the protagonist this time around—it could even follow Cyberpunk 2077 by letting players customize their own characters.

Kiciński also said that every game CD Projekt Red has planned will be based in either the Witcher or Cyberpunk 2077 universe, with a smaller team from the studio being resourced for development on the new Witcher game, while two larger teams are continuing development of Cyberpunk 2077.

With CD Projekt Red’s massive RPGs having long development times, we can assume it’ll be a while before the next Witcher game is here, but when it does arrive, it’ll doubtlessly be optimized for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and the latest PC graphics cards, which means it could be something very special.