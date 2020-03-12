What just happened? Nightdive Studios, the Washington-based video game company best known for modernizing classic games like System Shock and Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, has partnered with film production company Alcon Entertainment to create a remaster of 1997’s Blade Runner.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition will feature updated character models, animations and cut scenes as well as support for widescreen monitors and new keyboard / controller customization options. The game will also have the original foreign language translations in French, Italian, German and Chinese, we’re told.

Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick said they’re using the KEX Engine to help “elevate the gaming experience in a way you’ve never seen before,” all while preserving Westwood Studios’ vision and gameplay. Westwood, if you recall, developed the original but ultimately shut down after being acquired by Electronic Arts in the early 2000s.

“While you can enjoy the benefits of playing the game on modern hardware, the game should look and feel not as it was, but as glorious as you remember it being,” he added.

Speaking of Nightdive, the developer is still hard at work on its remake of System Shock. There isn't yet a firm release date but all signs indicate that the launch is on track for sometime this year.

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition is expected to launch later this year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam). If you can’t wait that long, you can always revisit the original courtesy of GOG for less than $10. It’s compatible with Windows, Linux and macOS and of course, is DRM-free.