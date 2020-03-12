In a nutshell: If you are a Borderlands 3 player and have found the end-game levels annoyingly easy, Gearbox is about to make it more difficult for you. It is raising the levels of enemies on these later areas. If you have found them too hard or just right… well, too bad. Players on PC will get the update tomorrow, but consoles and other platforms will have to wait until later this month.

Borderlands 3 has turned out to be a decent new entry to the franchise, but developer Gearbox Software has discovered one flaw it intends to fix with the next update. According to the studio's analytics, late-game areas and side missions are too easy and need to be rebalanced.

"We found that new players were consistently entering certain areas over-leveled for the content they were playing," said developers in Thursday's hotfix update. "This occasionally trivialized those areas, as enemies were sometimes much weaker than intended for that point in the game. We also found that some side missions later in the game were largely ignored because of these balance irregularities."

The rebalancing will focus primarily on areas and side missions on Nekotafeyo, which is one of the last planets you encounter. It will also boost the enemies in the Eden-6 prison, The Anvil. Gearbox will raise the level of enemies in these areas to the average that players have been reaching them, but the changes will only affect new characters created after the patch is installed.

This problem is not new for the series. It was quite easy to become overpowered in the original Borderlands while trying to complete all the side missions and juicy DLC. It was just a part of the way the game was structured. Missions had a set difficulty. If it was too hard, it just meant you needed to do some easier quests first to increase your level. I always looked at it as a way to keep players from rushing through the game and encourage exploration. But it was far from perfect and often ended up with your character being overpowered on some areas and missions.

Regardless, Gearbox sees this as a problem that needs attention and will address it in a hotfix that goes live on Friday for PC users through Steam (Day One patch) and Epic. The fix for PS4, XB1, Stadia, and Mac should arrive later this month.

There are several other bug fixes and changes coming with the patch as well. You can check them all out in the patch notes.