Why it matters: After months of anticipation and hype, Borderlands 3 finally arrived on September 13. While not everyone was happy with the decision to make the FPS an Epic Games Store timed exclusive, that hasn’t stopped it selling well. According to Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford, the game is seeing the "best numbers in Gearbox history!"

Borderlands 3’s PC version, which is available exclusively on the Epic Games Store until April 2020, saw almost twice the number of concurrent launch day players as the all-time peak player count of Borderlands 2, tweeted Pitchford.

As noted by PC Gamer, Borderlands 2’s Steamcharts data showed the game peaking at 123,596 players when it launched seven years ago, while SteamDB estimates 124,678 players. Doubling those numbers gives somewhere between 247,000 – 249,000 concurrent players for Borderlands 3.

Fun Fact: On PC, the data is that the launch day peak concurrent players of Borderlands 3 is about *twice-as-high* as the all time peak concurrent players of Borderlands 2. WOW! You guys are great! — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) 13 September 2019

"Best numbers in Gearbox history! No promises, but we *might* be ready for me to try a SHiFT code test with the Golden Key system tomorrow. If we do, it will probably be a time-limited key," wrote Pitchford, in a follow-up tweet.

Pitchford didn’t mention how Borderlands 3 was performing on consoles, though it’s safe to assume the game is pulling in plenty of Xbox One/PS4 players, too.

Borderlands 3 has received almost entirely positive reviews from critics. Metacritic shows that its only ‘mixed’ score came from PC Gamer, who gave it 63. It’s a slightly different story when it comes to player scores, however, with the PC version gaining a user-score of 5.2 from 1280 ratings—partly due to some of its performance issues and bugs.

