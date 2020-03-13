What just happened? YouTube had been experimenting with the 'Explore' tab since 2018 and will soon begin rolling it out to Android and iOS users, giving them quick access to popular content categories, trending videos, and new artists, all in one place.

With its classic desktop interface retiring this month, the video giant has turned to its mobile apps where its 'Explore' feature is now ready for users around the world.

The latest change sees the Trending tab replaced with Explore that will now be home to popular categories like Gaming, Music, News, Movies & Shows, Fashion & Beauty, and Learning, with more to be added over time.

Below these 'destination pages' is a new section dedicated to "Creator on the Rise" and "Artist on the Rise" and is there to help users discover and keep in touch with emerging talent on the platform.

The remaining screen space is occupied by the Trending videos section, which gets a new button on top with other destination pages and functions in pretty much the same way as before, which is displaying viral videos in your country in a scrollable list.

Users can expect to see the update over the next few days, though it remains to be seen if it's either a server-side change or one that'll require a separate app update.

Masthead credit: YouTube on phone by Jirapong Manustrong