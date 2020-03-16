In brief: There are plenty of coronavirus tracking maps out there, but the latest tool from Microsoft includes extra features that keep visitors up to date with the latest information on the virus' spread.

The Bing tracker dashboard (bing.com/covid) gets its aggregated data from sources including the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

While there are several online trackers available, such as this one from Johns Hopkins University, Microsoft’s is useful for discovering more information about the situation in each location. Clicking on a country (or US state) will show the number of confirmed, active, recovered, and fatal cases, along with several local news articles and videos. It’s also one of the more mobile-friendly trackers.

"Lots of Bing folks worked (from home) this past week to create a mapping and authoritative news resource for COVID19 info," said Michael Schechter, General Manager for Bing Growth and Distribution at Microsoft.

Over the weekend, President Trump announced that Google is in the process of creating a website focused on COVID-19. But it turned out that a small subsidiary of Alphabet called Verily was the one creating the site, which is in the very early stages of development.

Statement from Verily: "We are developing a tool to help triage individuals for Covid-19 testing. Verily is in the early stages of development, and planning to roll testing out in the Bay Area, with the hope of expanding more broadly over time. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) March 13, 2020

Last week saw the WHO officially declare COVID-19 the first global pandemic since the H1N1 influenza virus in 2009. There have been almost 170,000 infections and 6,518 deaths.