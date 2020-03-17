Highly anticipated: The first thing you might take away from the trailer – aside from the captivating soundtrack – is the art style. Personally, it reminds me a lot of what we saw with The Witness, and of course, No Man’s Sky. In other words, it’s quite beautiful.

No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games at The Game Awards 2018 announced a side project called The Last Campfire. Described as an artistically focused single-player adventure game, the title certainly looked compelling enough in the brief teaser we got at the time.

Now, with a proper reveal and a launch date in hand, it is becoming increasingly evident that this could be something special.

The Last Campfire tells the story of “a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home.” Hello Games said players will travel “deeper into the lands beyond the dark forest” where you’ll discover lost folks, strange creatures and mysterious ruins while overcoming adversity.

Worth noting is the fact that No Man’s Sky continues to be the studio’s main focus. “The community can expect a lot more from us in the future,” the dev added. That’s good news, especially for those that may still be holding a grudge over the game’s launch.

The Last Campfire is slated to launch this summer on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.