Something to look forward to: If you’re one of the millions stuck indoors this weekend, Ubisoft has a way of passing the time that costs nothing. The French gaming giant is making Assassin’s Creed Odyssey free-to-play from tomorrow—Thursday, March 19—until Sunday, March 22.

Odyssey is arguable the best Assassin’s Creed game to date. Set in Greece in 431 BC, it has much more of an RPG focus than previous AC titles, containing dialogue options, branching quests, and multiple endings. Almost two years after release, it remains an excellent, beautiful game, and will last over 80 hours if you see and do absolutely everything—and that’s without the DLCs, which aren’t included in the trial.

All the progress made during the weekend will carry over to the full game, should you decide to purchase it after the free period ends. And if you need another reason to buy, Odyssey is discounted by 75 percent for a limited time.

An extra bonus for everyone who plays Odyssey this weekend is the unlockable (via the Ubisoft Club) Ezio’s Roman Set costume, which is essentially the outfit worn by Ezio in Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood.

The free trial will be available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The game can be preloaded on the PC and PS4 starting today, and those on Xbox will need an active Xbox Live Gold subscription to access the freebie. Ubisoft also noted that PS4 players would have trophies disabled during the free weekends.

With the coronavirus forcing so many people to socially isolate inside their homes, Steam broke its concurrent user record over the weekend, surpassing 20 million users. The virus has also seen Pornhub give away free premium subscriptions to those in lockdown in Italy, and ISPs have suspended data caps and promised not to penalize customers for missed payments during the outbreak.