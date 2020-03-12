WTF?! Being confined to your home due to the coronavirus isn’t fun. It’s something that Italian citizens know about after the entire nation was put on lockdown because of the outbreak. But adult website Pornhub wants to help pass the long hours by offering free access to its premium service to everyone in the country.

The popular site has announced that up until April 3, Italian users can claim a free premium subscription without having to enter any credit card details, which should come as welcome news to plenty of bored people stuck in their homes.

Additionally, PornHub is donating a percentage of its revenue from the ModelHub platform— a clip site where creators can sell their content—to local hospitals.

According to Pornhub’s year in review for 2019, there were 42 billion visits to the site. There was also 1.36 million hours of new content added, which would take 169 years to watch, and a bionic arm, probably. ‘Amateur’ was the search term that “defined the year,” followed by ‘Alien,’ weirdly, though that was reportedly related to the Storm Area 51 Facebook event. Apex Legends managed to squeeze itself into eighth place.

Italy was seventh in the list of top twenty countries with most daily traffic to Pornhub, so expect plenty of those free subscriptions to be snapped up. It’s also noted that the average Italian spends around 10 minutes and 5 seconds on the site, so they might have to fill the rest of their days doing something else.

For those who want some helpful information packed into their porn, they could always check out the coronavirus-themed adult videos appearing online. These include people having sex in hazmat suits and facemasks, which sounds both unsexy and awkward. One of the actors from such a video said that they were made with the intention of educating people.

"We thought we would use our porn as an avenue to get some legitimate information out with some comic relief included to get people interested and reduce our chances of being banned," Spicy told Vice.