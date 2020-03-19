The big picture: It’s worth reiterating that these games have been free for quite a while and many of them can also be found on other platforms like Steam – GOG is simply aggregating them in one convenient location.

Digital distribution platform GOG.com recently launched its annual Spring Sale with deep discounts on a wide variety of DRM-free games. Understandably, lots of people are tightening their budgets and hanging on to as much disposable income as possible in this time of uncertainty.

For many, that means cutting out buying video games but that doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t have access to games to play while you’re cooped up in the house.

GOG has gathered up all the free games from its store and made them available in one place for easy access. The freebies are as follows:

Akalabeth: World of Doom

Alder’s Blood Prologue

Beneath a Steel Sky

Bio Menace

Builders of Egypt: Prologue

CAYNE

Doomdark’s Revenge

Eschalon: Book I

Flight of the Amazon Queen

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game

Hello Neighbor Alpha Version

Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy

Legend of Keepers: Prologue

Lords of Midnight, The

Lure of the Temptress

Overload – Playable Teaser

POSTAL: Classic and Uncut

Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves

Shadow Warrior Classic Complete

Stargunner

Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius

Teenagent

Treasure Adventure Game

Tyrian 2000

Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar

Ultima Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams

Worlds of Ultima: The Savage Empire

In related news, Valve recently launched its Spring Edition Game Festival event that is offering up nearly 60 free game demos to try. They’re available through March 23, we’re told.

GOG’s Spring Sale, meanwhile, runs through March 30.

