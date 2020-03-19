GOG makes all of its free games available in one location
The big picture: It’s worth reiterating that these games have been free for quite a while and many of them can also be found on other platforms like Steam – GOG is simply aggregating them in one convenient location.
Digital distribution platform GOG.com recently launched its annual Spring Sale with deep discounts on a wide variety of DRM-free games. Understandably, lots of people are tightening their budgets and hanging on to as much disposable income as possible in this time of uncertainty.
For many, that means cutting out buying video games but that doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t have access to games to play while you’re cooped up in the house.
GOG has gathered up all the free games from its store and made them available in one place for easy access. The freebies are as follows:
- Akalabeth: World of Doom
- Alder’s Blood Prologue
- Beneath a Steel Sky
- Bio Menace
- Builders of Egypt: Prologue
- CAYNE
- Doomdark’s Revenge
- Eschalon: Book I
- Flight of the Amazon Queen
- GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
- Hello Neighbor Alpha Version
- Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy
- Legend of Keepers: Prologue
- Lords of Midnight, The
- Lure of the Temptress
- Overload – Playable Teaser
- POSTAL: Classic and Uncut
- Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves
- Shadow Warrior Classic Complete
- Stargunner
- Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius
- Teenagent
- Treasure Adventure Game
- Tyrian 2000
- Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar
- Ultima Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams
- Worlds of Ultima: The Savage Empire
In related news, Valve recently launched its Spring Edition Game Festival event that is offering up nearly 60 free game demos to try. They’re available through March 23, we’re told.
GOG’s Spring Sale, meanwhile, runs through March 30.
