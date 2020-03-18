Why it matters: Trying times often bring out the best in people. We’ve seen it demonstrated time and again when events like natural disasters or even terrorism cripple a region. With established digital fundraising platforms like GoFundMe in place, it’s never been easier to reach out and lend a helping hand.

Crowdfunding platforms, at least when viewed through the tech lens, are often seen as destinations to “take a chance” on a new start-up or an exciting product. But in these difficult times, many are utilizing digital fundraising platforms to try and stay afloat financially.

GoFundMe has set up a general relief fund in which interested parties can donate to help both organizations and individuals. As of writing, the effort has raised more than $45,000 in just five days.

Those seeking a more direct approach are encouraged to support individuals directly. There’s no shortage of coronavirus-inspired campaigns that have already cropped up on the fundraising platform, many of which are featured on GoFundMe’s Covid-19 landing page. Whatever your calling is, odds are, you’ll find a campaign worthy of your support here.

Patreon is another way to directly help creators. The platform is hosting a virtual get-together later this evening to raise funds for artists affected by coronavirus-related cancellations. Patreon admits that it isn't exactly sure what the event will look like (they're "making this up as we go") but with any luck, they'll see a big turnout.

Masthead credit: Donation jar by mirtmirt. GoFundMe by II.studio.