In a nutshell: The new Resident Evil 3 demo is said to be a linear snippet of the main game that should take most players about 20 minutes to complete. Of course, playtime could be significantly longer should you take the time to explore every nook and cranny.

Consumer demand for household goods and surgical masks may be elevated but there’s certainly no shortage of games to play while hunkered down.

Capcom on Thursday launched its Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City demo on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam.

Capcom has also baked in a few fun “extras.” For example, there are 20 Mr. Charlie bobbleheads scattered throughout the demo. Finding them all doesn’t seem to unlock anything but it’s an extra challenge if you’re up for that sort of thing.

The developer has also made select songs from the game’s soundtrack available across a variety of streaming music services including Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music, among others. Tracks available to preview include Escape, Desperate Ascent, Battle Against the Beast and Free From Fear.

Starting March 27, gamers will be able to participate in an open beta for Resident Evil Resistance, a new 4v1 multiplayer experience that sounds a lot like Dead by Daylight.

Resident Evil 3 arrives on April 3 and is available to pre-order as of writing.