Get out your wallets: I guess there has never been a better time to be a gamer. We are not even through the first quarter of 2020, and we are already being enticed by publishers to try and buy as if it were the holiday season. Of course, many of us have been forced into a working holiday anyway, so I suppose it's appropriate.

The drive to push people to stay in their homes playing games continues. Developers and marketplaces have been launching a seemingly unending wave of demos, early releases, giveaways, and sales. The push has moved enough content into our hands to keep us occupied until the next pandemic.

Today, Square Enix is currently discounting nearly its entire library of Nintendo Switch titles. All Final Fantasy games are marked down 50 percent except Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, which was $20 and is now $12 — a 40-percent price cut. If you would like to relive the nostalgia of FFVII before the remake launches next month, it will only cost you $8.

Save big on your favorite Square Enix games on the #NintendoSwitch and #Xbox during our limited time Publisher Sale! https://t.co/FTnEp1rFAp pic.twitter.com/pxDI2IGRQC — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) March 18, 2020

Visually loud platformer Octahedron and the JRPG-triple-play Collection of Mana are also half-off at $6.50 and $20, respectively. The Mana bundle contains Final Fantasy Adventure, Secret of Mana, and of particular note, Trials of Mana, which was only available in Japan until last summer. All three are great retro titles to while away the time. Two other JRPGs, Romancing SaGa 2 and 3, are selling for a discount of 40 and 25 percent, respectively.

As if that was not enough, the first three Dragon Quest games are also marked down by 20 percent. That may not seem like much but they normally sell for only $5, $6.50, and $12.50. So at a sale price of $4, $5.20, and $10, that is not too bad for a 20-hour walk down NES Lane.

Nintendo said the Square Enix promotion will be good through March 30, and while we only covered Switch titles here, Xbox is hosting the sale as well.

It is also worth noting that the Ubisoft Spring Sale which started March 10, is still in full swing. My picks worth grabbing include Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection, Rayman Legends, and Child of Light. Snag those or any other Ubi titles before the discounts expire on March 23.