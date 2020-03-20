In brief: If you have been hemming and hawing about signing up for Stadia, Google has cut the price down to under $100. The promotion is to celebrate today's launch of Doom Eternal, but with everybody staying home, the deal is even more enticing. Stadia still has its issues but is continuing to get better. It may be a good time to give it a drive.

Google has been making many efforts to woo gamers into trying its Stadia game-streaming platform, from partnering with cable providers to bundle it with their internet service to snagging studios for work on first-party content. Now with everybody staying home, the search titan is looking to cash in on the extra free time had by not having to commute to work.

Today Stadia got its first price cut, but don’t get too excited. It’s only temporary — one-day temporary. From now until 11:59pm PDT on March 20, the Stadia Premiere Edition will be marked down $30. Instead of $129, players can now buy-in for $99 and still get a controller, Chromecast Ultra and three months of Stadia Pro. The offer is only good for US customers, unfortunately.

The sale is in celebration of Doom Eternal’s launch on Stadia and other platforms, which was also today. Players can purchase the latest chapter of the Doom Slayer’s saga on Stadia for $60, the same price as on any other platform. There is also a $90 deluxe edition that throws in a few perks, including the Year One Pass (two single-player DLC packs), Demonic Slayer skin, and Classic Weapon Sound Pack.

Unfortunately, Stadia still will not be able to run Doom Eternal in true 4K resolution as promised. It will instead up-sample from 1800p to 2160p while maintaining 60fps. Last year, Google was criticized for overstating Stadia’s 4K performance, somewhat putting it off on developers. While it does not fix the fact that Doom Eternal won’t run in 4K, Google did alleviate some of the tension earlier this month by rolling out 4K support for web browsers.