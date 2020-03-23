What just happened? The coronavirus crisis is affecting virtually everything, including Amazon Prime deliveries. Instead of the usual delivery time of one or two days, people in the US will be waiting up to a month for certain non-essential items.

As reported by Recode, Yesterday saw several Amazon merchants and customers post on social media that many items were showing April 21 delivery dates, despite being in stock and shipping with Amazon Prime in the US.

Some non-essential items were showing five-day delivery times, but others were as long as a month. Amazon has confirmed the delays are due it ensuring high-priority items reach customers as quickly as possible.

Image credit: Recode

In a statement to Recode, the tech giant said: “To serve our customers in need while also helping to ensure the safety of our associates, we’ve changed our logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing, and third-party seller processes to prioritize stocking and delivering items that are a higher priority for our customers. This has resulted in some of our delivery promises being longer than usual.”

Last week, Amazon announced that it would be prioritizing high-demand items by temporarily suspending non-essential products sold through Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA). It means the FBA program, which lets third parties use Amazon’s shipping and logistics network, has temporarily stopped sellers from shipping anything that falls outside the following categories:

Baby Products

Health & Household

Beauty & Personal Care (including personal care appliances)

Grocery

Industrial & Scientific

Pet Supplies

Amazon is also hiring 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers to meet demand in the US, as people stuck indoors turn to online shopping for their essentials.