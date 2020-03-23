In context: Apple has removed the limitation on the number of devices customers can buy from its website. It was only a few days ago when the company introduced the restrictions, likely a result of supply issues related to the coronavirus outbreak, but they’re now being dropped.

The Cupertino firm late last week placed order limits on devices bought from its websites—the first time it has done so since the original iPhone launched in 2007. MacBook Air and Mac mini models were restricted to five per order, while iPad Pros and iPhones were limited to just two per customer.

Now, the limit has been removed for users in the US, UK, Hong Kong, and mainland China, allowing people to buy up to 10 iPhones, iPads, and Macs per order. More locations are seeing the restrictions dropped.

The coronavirus saw Apple close all its stores in China, but with the virus’ spread coming under control in the country, the outlets have now reopened. With the outbreak making its way across the world, Apple recently announced it would be shuttering all its brick and mortar stores outside of China temporarily, resulting in people flocking to its website for the latest devices.

With the coronavirus causing huge disruption among Apple’s China-based suppliers, including Foxconn, there were concerns it could delay the launch of the iPhone 12, but industry insiders say the original launch window is still a target for the phone that could outperform every Android handset.