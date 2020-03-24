Bottom line: Developer GSC Game World recently provided fans with a first look at Stalker 2 courtesy of a new screenshot shared on Twitter. It’s a true teaser in every sense of the word but given the game’s development history up to this point, any news is considered good news.

Stalker 2 was first announced in August 2010 following the successful releases of Stalker: Shadow of Chernobyl, Stalker: Clear Sky and Stalker: Call of Pripyat in 2007, 2008 and 2009, respectively. The game was supposed to be out by 2012 but was ultimately canceled – not once, but twice – by April 2012.

Hope was renewed in 2018 when GSC Game World said a new version of Stalker 2 was in the works.

An accompanying message from the developer said the second chapter in the Stalker (short for Scavengers, Trespassers, Adventurers, Loners, Killers, Explorers and Robbers) saga will be their most ambitious game thus far, promising that it would live up to the legendary legacy of the franchise. More information will be shared later this year, we’re told.

No details about a release date were mentioned although at last check, the game was said to be coming out sometime in 2021 and was being built with the Unreal Engine 4.

