The big picture: Nvidia's business model for GeForce Now didn't sit well with some big game publishers, who took down their titles from the service in succession soon after the gaming platform launched publicly. Epic Games, now a publisher - incidentally - became a notable exception to that trend with CEO Tim Sweeney praising the service for its developer-friendly and publisher-friendly approach. Building on that support, Nvidia recently brought Remedy's Control to GeForce Now and announced that the service would be getting new Game Ready titles every Thursday of the week.

Early adopters of GeForce Now were disappointed with how the platform began to lose games left and right as it crossed one million users, weeks after going public.

While the impressive milestone was indicative of the strong demand and consumer interest in trying out the service without having to buy duplicate copies of games, Nvidia was having trouble keeping its catalog attractive enough to sustain these users, a challenge also faced by competitor Google Stadia.

Fortunately for GeForce Now, Epic Games' Tim Sweeney chimed in with wholehearted support for the service, a sentiment that now carries even more weight with Epic's decision of becoming a multiplatform publisher.

While Epic's Fortnite already enjoys over a million players on GeForce Now, a much-welcomed addition to its library is Remedy's Control, which Nvidia says is now available "with RTX ON for GeForce Now Founders members," who can also look forward to playing the game's first DLC "The Foundation."

Remedy Entertainment is one of the three big development partners for Epic Games Publishing, which can only mean good news for GeForce Now and Nvidia's growing partnership with Epic. Another piece of good news for GeForce Now players is that the service will be getting new games every Thursday, with Nvidia committing to add support for new and recent game launches "as close to their availability as possible."

For this week, Nvidia added eight games to GeForce Now, which include Arma 2: Operation Arrowhead, Control, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, Dungeons 3, Headsnatchers, IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad, Jagged Alliance 2 – Wildfire, and The Guild 3.

The service also added support for City: Skylines' recently released Sunset Harbor expansion as the game goes free-to-play on Steam this weekend.